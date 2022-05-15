It was announced that the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would hold joint practices ahead of their preseason opener in August. The practices will take place in Tampa Bay. Last year Miami held joint practices with the Chicago Bears before the Week 1 preseason opener they had in Chicago.

The Dolphins play Tampa Bay on Saturday, August 13th at 7:30 pm. It is expected the teams will practice against each other on Wed, August 10th, and Thurs, August 11th. The two teams practiced against each other last in 2019.