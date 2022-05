It was announced over the weekend Miami will have joint practice with Tampa Bay prior to week 1 of the preseason games in Tampa. On Tuesday the Dolphins announced they will hold joint practices with the Eagles the final week of the preseason in South Florida.

Eagles will hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the Week 3 preseason game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fORYkddTut — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 17, 2022