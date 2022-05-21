On the very first edition of the DOLPHINS vs. EVERYBODY Podcast, Mike chats with NY Jets Digital Reporter for Heavy.com Paul Esden Jr. about the Jets offseason, where he thinks they rank compared to the Dolphins heading into 2022, how many wins the Jets will have this year, as well as we talk about how this is a make-or-break season for both Tua and Zach Wilson. We also share talk about how both franchises like Adam Gase and why it’s all Peyton Manning’s fault, as well as what happened to Jets Super-Fan Fireman Ed (who FYI wore a Dolphins sweatshirt in his High School Yearbook photo). All of this and more on today’s episode of the DOLPHINS vs. EVERYBODY Podcast.

