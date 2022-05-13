On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse break down the Dolphins 2022 schedule that was released on Thursday evening. What is the tough stretch of the schedule, how does the schedule lay out, and what are some key games to keep an eye on. The boys also talk about the Dolphins signing running back Sony Michel and what that means to this Dolphins offense. How does Michel fit in this running back room, and does this mean the end for Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed? Mike and Tom close the show by talking about the Tua Practice Pass Heard Round the World! They talk about the crazy amount of views this one practice pass has generated on social media and how it has spread into the real media now covering it. And why Dolphins fans are bringing this on themselves by overanalyzing and overreacting to every little thing. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



