On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a new talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike and Ian break down the Dolphins signing Melvin Ingram and Sony Michel and what that means for this upcoming season, and the contribution they will bring to this team. The boys also talk about all of the details of the 2022 DolphinsTalk.com Miliitary Fan of the Year contest and how die-hard fans of the Dolphins who are veterans or active US military members can win two tickets, a parking pass, and much more to a Dolphins home game this year. Mike and Ian close the show answer your listener’s questions, and open up the DolphinsTalk mailbag talking about Ricky Williams name change, Jason Sanders, Byron Jones, and we also pass out some love advice. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

