In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin talks about the Dolphins’ signing Melvin Ingram and Sony Michel and what those additions mean to the 2022 Dolphins. Also, Kevin talks about the article he wrote last week regarding the Offseason Checklist and what concerns the Dolphins must focus on eliminating prior to the season. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



