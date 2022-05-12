Around the world, people love to bet on sports. According to Fortune, the market for legalized sports betting in the US blew up in 2021, almost doubling in size along the way with more than $52.7 billion dollars’ worth of bets being placed.

When it comes to sports betting, American Football is – unsurprisingly – near the top of the list; and because the Miami Dolphins are one of the most popular football teams, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that millions of people place bets on them each season.

Presumably, you’re thinking about betting on the Miami Dolphins. This might be because you’re a super fan, or are simply someone who is looking to pass the time and have some fun.

Whichever category you fall under, here’s everything you need to know about betting on the Dolphins:

Find a Reliable Betting App or Website

Next, you’ll need to find a reliable, officially licensed betting app or website. Otherwise, you won’t be able to place any bets on the Miami Dolphins.

Google is home to many of these. However, you need to read the reviews of each individual and website prior to using them, as this will highlight how reliable the betting platform is.

Use Sports Betting Tips and Play with a Budget

If you’re a beginner, you’re going to need a helping hand – which is where the sports geek comes in.

Through using this platform, you’ll gain access into tips, insights, and analytics that you won’t get anywhere else. This will then help you to make smarter betting decisions, allowing for a more enjoyable gambling experience.

Whenever you’re engaging with betting, you need to play with a budget, too. This ensures that you play responsibly and don’t get carried away in the action.

For instance, if you were to go on a winning streak with your Miami Dolphins bets, you might make the assumption that you can’t lose – which is a big mistake to make in the world of football betting.

Whether you go on a winning or losing streak, you must remain calm and within your budget. No matter what, don’t chase any losses, as this can lead to all sorts of problems further down the line.

Each individual is different when it comes to their budgets when they bet on the Miami Dolphins. Some people play with $10, whilst others play with $100. The choice is yours, but it should be based around how much spare income you can afford to lose.

Have Players You’re Knowledgeable About

The Dolphins have a huge player roster, from Salvon Ahmed to Terron Armstead. Therefore, if you’re going to be betting on individual player actions, it’s recommended that you have specialty players in mind. This way, you can make bets on these specific players rather than making broader, less educated bets on other players.

For example, Jerome Baker is currently the leading player for Miami Dolphins in terms of tackles, with a season total of 92. Therefore, it could be a good idea to focus your bets on Jerome Baker prior to each match, such as which quarters you think he will make successful tackles in.