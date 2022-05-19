Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is making headlines these days for all of the wrong reasons. Cutler had a very public breakup with his wife and television personality Kristin Cavallari back in 2020 and filed for divorce. Cutler recently went on a vacation with his children and his good friend, along with his friend’s wife and children. It is being reported by InTouch Weekly that on vacation Cutler was “hooking up” with his good friend’s wife and the two have been having an affair for a while.

A second source adds, “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

Per the article. while they were all enjoying their vacation, the husband “confronted” them about their affair, the insider reveals, adding that he learned the two had been “hooking up for a long time.”

Per her divorce paperwork, Kristin Cavallari accused Jay of “such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their breakup. According to InTouch the divorce is close to being finalized.

Cutler was the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2014, and he played in and started 14 games that season. He threw 19 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and for 2,666 yards. Cutler also led three game-winning drives that season as well for Miami.