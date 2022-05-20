Larry King was a broadcasting legend with a long career in TV and Radio. One of his early jobs was as the Miami Dolphins Color Commentator on their radio broadcasts. King was the color commentator on Dolphins broadcasts for WIOD from 1969-71 and again in 1977. King was a life-long fan of the Miami Dolphins and supported the team even when he moved out of the South Florida area. During Larry’s long career, he also had a very popular USA Today column each week where he shared his thoughts on everything happening in the world. In the column, Larry would share his musings on numerous topics from politics to sports, to pop culture, to anything and everything from everyday life. He would call them “My Two Cents.” After the USA Today column ended, he would take his musings to other platforms and, eventually, Twitter.

In paying homage to the great Larry King, a die-hard life-long Miami Dolphins fan, I will do a weekly column titled “My Two Cents” with a Miami Dolphins spin. I hope you enjoy it.

My Two Cents for May 19, 2022