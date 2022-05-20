Larry King was a broadcasting legend with a long career in TV and Radio. One of his early jobs was as the Miami Dolphins Color Commentator on their radio broadcasts. King was the color commentator on Dolphins broadcasts for WIOD from 1969-71 and again in 1977. King was a life-long fan of the Miami Dolphins and supported the team even when he moved out of the South Florida area. During Larry’s long career, he also had a very popular USA Today column each week where he shared his thoughts on everything happening in the world. In the column, Larry would share his musings on numerous topics from politics to sports, to pop culture, to anything and everything from everyday life. He would call them “My Two Cents.” After the USA Today column ended, he would take his musings to other platforms and, eventually, Twitter.
In paying homage to the great Larry King, a die-hard life-long Miami Dolphins fan, I will do a weekly column titled “My Two Cents” with a Miami Dolphins spin. I hope you enjoy it.
My Two Cents for May 19, 2022
- I have a funny feeling that come Week 1 of the regular season, Connor Williams will be the starting center.
- There may be bigger stadiums and newer stadiums, but there is no better stadium to watch a football game than Hard Rock Stadium.
- Has Mike McDaniel ever held a boring press conference?
- The one offseason move that doesn’t get spoken about enough is the Dolphins keeping Mike Gesicki on the franchise tag.
- Looking at the Dolphins Schedule, throwback uniforms are a must for Week 7 vs. the Steelers in Primetime and Week 16 vs. Green Bay on Christmas Day.
- Do teams still fear the Patriots these days? If so, why?
- I can see Tua making a giant leap in 2022 and becoming a borderline Top 10 quarterback in this league, and if he does, he will become the talk of the sports world.
- I don’t know about you, but if they started the NFL Regular Season in mid to late August, I wouldn’t have a problem with that.
- If Noah Igbinoghene and Austin Jackson excel with this new coaching staff, all Dolphins fans owe Chris Grier a big apology.
- Jaelan Phillips had 8.5 sacks as a rookie, which didn’t get enough attention last season.
- Is it me, or does it seem like the Dolphins now always play a Thursday Night game in the first few weeks of the season?
- Lynn Bowden has an uphill battle to make this roster in 2022.
- It’s been pretty quiet regarding that Brian Flores lawsuit, almost too quiet.
- With all of the talent Miami has added at wide receiver this offseason, I could see Preston Williams as the breakout star from that wide receiver room.
- The Dolphins playing on Christmas is great for Dolphins Fans, but I feel for the stadium workers, TV crews, and others who will be away from their families that day.