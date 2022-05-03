Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the draft and review the scouting reports on some of the UDFA’s Miami signed this week.
Scouting Reports
3:45 LB Channing Tindall
6:49 WR Erik Ezukanma
12:07 OLB Cameron Goode
13:54 QB Skyler Thompson
17:44 Edge – Joseph Carney Jr
19:31 DL Ben Stille
20:30 WR Tanner Conner
22:10 DE Deandre Johnson
23:16 Draft Kings
24:43 DT Jordan Williams
26:02 DB Elijah Hamilton
26:12 OL Ty Clary
26:58 CB Kader Kohou
27:19 P Tommy Heatherly
27:37 RB Zaquandre White
28:50 OL Blaise Andries
29:57 S Verone McKinley III
30:36 Are we better?
33:06 Drew Rosenhaus Report
35:14 Reactions to Grier and McDaniel’s press conference
35:46 A fresh perspective on Chris Grier
45:40 End
