Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the draft and review the scouting reports on some of the UDFA’s Miami signed this week.

Scouting Reports

3:45 LB Channing Tindall

6:49 WR Erik Ezukanma

12:07 OLB Cameron Goode

13:54 QB Skyler Thompson

17:44 Edge – Joseph Carney Jr

19:31 DL Ben Stille

20:30 WR Tanner Conner

22:10 DE Deandre Johnson

23:16 Draft Kings

24:43 DT Jordan Williams

26:02 DB Elijah Hamilton

26:12 OL Ty Clary

26:58 CB Kader Kohou

27:19 P Tommy Heatherly

27:37 RB Zaquandre White

28:50 OL Blaise Andries

29:57 S Verone McKinley III

30:36 Are we better?

33:06 Drew Rosenhaus Report

35:14 Reactions to Grier and McDaniel’s press conference

35:46 A fresh perspective on Chris Grier

45:40 End

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/ /NJ/NY/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.