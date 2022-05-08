Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said on Good Morning Football he believes the Miami Dolphins should sign Free Agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. To be clear, Tom Pelissero says he doesn’t think this will happen nor does he expect it to happen. But Tom believes the best landing spot for Odell is Miami, and he thinks Miami should sign him for insurance since this is such a big season for the Dolphins. Also, Mike McDaniel runs an offense similar to what Sean McVay runs in LA that fits Odell’s skill set and that Odell will be used to and can be successful in.