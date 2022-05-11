On The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Pat and his crew spoke about the video the Dolphins released this week on social media of Tua underthrowing Tyreek Hill at practice. Did Miami make a mistake releasing this video? Is too much being made of this video? Are the critics right who said Tua doesn’t have the arm to get the deep ball to Tyreek? Listen below to what Pat and his crew had to say.
