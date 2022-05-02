Sports Agent Drew Rosenhaus has told WSVN News that the Miami Dolphins have interest in two of his clients; edge rushers Akiem Hicks and Carlos Dunlap. Currently, Miami has in the ballpark of $20 million of salary-cap space. A few weeks ago Miami had edge rusher, Melvin Ingram, in town for a visit.
In 2021 Dunlap played with Seattle and played in 17 games, started 2, and had 8.5 sacks. Hicks played and started in 9 games for the Bears and had 3.5 sacks.
.@DrewJRosenhaus tells me he has had discussions w/ the #Dolphins regarding both Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) & Akiem Hicks (@The_Dream99).
