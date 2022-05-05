Miami Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly on The BigO Show stated that Tua played golf the day of a Dolphins game last season. And some inside the Dolphins organization have concerns about his commitment to football. Watch the full clip below for the story and full context.
