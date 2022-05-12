On Monday, the Miami Dolphins signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel. For the past four years, Michel has spent three seasons with the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, and one season with the Los Angeles Rams. Michel earned his first Super Bowl ring in New England by winning Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams. Then this past year, Michel earned his second Super Bowl ring by winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michel’s career rushing statistics are 3,137 yards, 386 receiving yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl, Michel only had two carries for 2 yards, but he did lead the Rams in rushing in 2021 with 845 yards. Michel had four rushing touchdowns in 2021 and 128 yards receiving.

During his freshman season at Georgia, Michel rushed for 410 yards. He would score five touchdowns in his freshman season and had 106 yards receiving. Michel’s sophomore season would be impressive as he rushed for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. His junior season was similar to his freshman season by not being as special, but he would run for 840 yards and four touchdowns. Michel would finish his Georgia career his senior season very similar to his sophomore season but his most impressive season by rushing for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Dolphins are an offense to be reckoned with coming into the 2022 season. However, Michel is a talented running back and will also be a good receiving back. This takes a lot of pressure off of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Having a Super Bowl champion running back is a momentum builder for the Dolphins’ offense.

I think the Dolphins can compete in the AFC, and I would have to look at a full schedule to see how I can predict how the season will go down. The schedule will come out on Thursday, and we will find out who the Dolphins will be playing first. One thing is for sure, and that is 2022 is expected to be a fun ride as a Dolphins fan.