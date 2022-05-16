Scott and Alex got together to record a two-part analysis of the team on a Saturday morning. In this episode, they talk about the construction of the team from the coaching staff to free agents that have been signed, and even what they still might do before camp. How do these two old guru analysts feel about Tua? The O-Line? The RB and WR rooms? How will the Dolphins fare in a new culture and scheme?
State of the Dolphins 2022 Part 2: Outlook
