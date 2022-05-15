Last Thursday, the 2022 schedule was released, and I could not be more excited about the 2022 football season. We have not made it to mandatory OTA’s yet, but it will excite you when you see something official about the upcoming season. The Dolphins have a fascinating home schedule, with a home prime-time game against the Pittsburg Steelers. The Green Bay Packers will also visit South Florida for a Christmas Day matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

This season, I expect the AFC East to be a tough division and not due to where the Buffalo Bills left off last year, but also because of the moves, the Dolphins made in the offseason. This offseason, the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and signed running back Sony Michel from the Los Angeles Rams to go alone with left tackle Terron Armstead. I want to pick the Dolphins to win the AFC East below, but as of now, they are my sleeper team.

1. Buffalo Bills- Josh Allen and the Bills proved they could contend in the AFC last year, but they still have issues. Their defense cost them the AFC Divisional Round, a game they had won. This offseason they signed Von Miller to a six-year deal and drafted Kair Elam out of Florida to help take their defense to the next level.

2. Miami Dolphins- This is the year for Tua to prove if this is his team or not. He has got help with Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson to go along with Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert to their offense. Miami also placed the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, and he has been a very dependable tight end since he has been with the Dolphins. I have the Dolphins as my sleeper team and making the AFC Playoffs.

3. New England Patriots- As long as the man who helped produce Tom Brady is in Foxboro, you can’t count out the Patriots. They also have a young quarterback in Mac Jones, who is becoming a good quarterback himself. The Patriots made the AFC Wildcard last season but were humiliated in Buffalo, but I can’t count them out. I have the Patriots making the playoffs again, but probably not going far.

4. New York Jets- Robert Saleh is coming into his second season as the NY Jets head coach and he coached the Jets to a 4-13 record in 2021. The Jets have a lot of issues, and they have for a long time. They have not been to the playoffs since they lost the AFC Championship to the Pittsburg Steelers in the 2010 season. They did have a very good draft in the eyes of many, but it is going to be a lot of going pains with a young roster.

I wanted to pick the Dolphins to win the AFC East, but they are capable of having a great season. They need to play well on the offensive line before having consistent quarterback play. I expect the running game to be better this season, but it all starts up front, and I expect the wide receivers to be the heart of the offense.