Louis, Ryan, and Daniel join Michael as we each pick “our own” five favorite Dolphins players in our viewing history. Ryan is 32, Daniel is 42, Louis and Mike are older than dirt so our answers do differ quite a bit overall.

To a man, they all agreed this was much more fun to record than they thought it would be. If you listened and enjoyed the podcast feel free to tell us when you first became a fan and who YOUR top five are. It’s not an easy thing to do. We’ve had so many truly great players in our history.

To close the show we add a few players who didn’t make the cut, but easily could have such as Bryan Cox, and Jim Jenson. We also spoke about the unique experience of visiting the Orange Bowl as compared to the newer stadiums of today.





If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/ /NJ/NY/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.