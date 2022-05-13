Scott and Alex end their “winter” hiatus to create a two-part State of the Dolphins 2022 podcast(s). In this episode, they go right into the draft and their read on how it will affect the team. Because Tyreek Hill is essentially picks 1,2, and 4 – they discuss that trade. All four picks the Dolphins made are addressed with some analysis. UDFA is a topic. Next year’s (2023) draft and our desired philosophy gets some love. Part 2 will follow soon.

