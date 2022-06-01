Daniel and Louis join Michael to discuss the season over/under total of 8.5 wins. We give you the reasons in our opinion why the total looks maybe a bit lower than most Dolphin fans would think. We close the show discussing the underthrow which really deserves no attention at all. We tell you why.

