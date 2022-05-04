In 2020 the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round with the fifth overall pick. During the previous season in 2019, it was apparent that the Dolphins knew that he was their guy heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami already had an experienced and dependable quarterback to mentor Tagovailoa in Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract and on the roster.

Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama for two seasons in Tuscaloosa and had a lot of success. He came off the bench in his freshman season to lead the Tide to a second-half comeback in the College Football National Championship Game over Georgia in an overtime victory.

Ever since Tua has been in the NFL, he has been searching for his identity as the Dolphins quarterback. In Tua’s defense, last season, he had only one weapon besides Jaylen Waddle, and that was tight end Mike Gesicki. But this season he gets more support in the form of Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson as well as an improved running game and offensive line.

The AFC East will be a strong division in 2022 with the Bills and Patriots coming off playoff seasons and the Jets having an impressive offseason overall. I see the Dolphins as the sleeper team in not just the east but in the entire NFL. And for the Dolphins to win the AFC East, Tua needs to be “Alabama Tua.”

I believe with Tua now having his college teammate Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill as well, there is the possibility of Alabama Tua making a comeback.

The Dolphins also need a consistent offensive line and a running game, but like I mentioned the other day about the running game, Myles Gaskin will need to step it up. I believe that Myles Gaskin is the Dolphins best receiving back, which can give the Dolphins and Tua even more success in the passing game.

With that all being said, if the offensive line can protect Tua and he can get the ball to Hill and Waddle, then Alabama Tua will be back in 2022. If Alabama Tua is back, and I’m not being a homer, the Dolphins will win the AFC East in 2022. If Tua and Josh Allen are both playing great, we have a new Marino and Kelly rivalry.