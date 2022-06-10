Ryan Norwood and Daniel Rinehart join Michael Fink to discuss two of Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly articles this week.

Ten reasons why the Dolphins could fall short of the playoffs in 2022 published 6/19/2022, and Ten Reasons Dolphins should be playoff-bound in 2022, published in the Sun-Sentinel 6/17/2022.

We take a look at his reasons and dissect them as to whether or not they are likely.

