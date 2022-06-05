Here are five players, in my opinion, who must break out for the Miami Dolphins this season for the team to make a playoff run and be successful.



1. Tua Tagovailoa

Starting with the obvious, Tua Tagovailoa must breakout if the Dolphins wish to make the playoffs. The additions of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead with incumbents Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle should help Tua take that next step. Tua has the tools to succeed but has to put it all together. This is truly a sink or swim season for Tagovailoa.



2. Austin Jackson/Liam Eichenberg

Reports have stated that the Right Tackle position will come down to either Liam Eichenberg or Austin Jackson. Protecting Tua’s blindside, whoever wins the training camp battle, will have to take the next step fast and be better than they were in 2021. Opposite Terron Armstead, they will be forced to take on a significant role in this offense. On the bright side, regardless of who wins the position, it’ll be a step up from Jesse Davis last season.

Enough with the offensive talk; this defense still has room for improvement. Brandon Jones proved to be an elite Blitzer; alongside Jevon Holland, as they were 1 and 2 in pressures by a defensive back. If Brandon Jones continues to be able to develop, he can be a legit box safety and completely transform the Dolphins’ defense. Already a top unit, the continued development of Brandon Jones would be icing on the cake.Mike Gesicki has to be a better all-around player for the Dolphins offense to look and run the way Coach McDaniel’s 49ers offense looked. Gesicki is a great receiver, but for Miami to have a top-notch run game, he must take the next step as a blocking tight end. Coach Embree was instrumental in Kittle’s development, and if we see a fraction of that in Gesicki, that would be a game-changer for this offense.Jason Sanders was stellar his whole career for the Dolphins until last season. 2021 was a nightmare for Sanders, as many of his missed field goals proved costly. Those few missed field goals might’ve been the difference between making and missing the playoffs. Sanders needs to prove his worth and back up that contract this year.