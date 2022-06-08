Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have signed LB Porter Gustin and waived CB Jarvis Davis and released DE Daeshon Hall.

Gustin was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints after the 2019 draft and was released on August 31st of 2019. The Cleveland Browns then signed Gustin in November of 2019 and he spent three seasons with the Browns. Gustin has played in 26 games, has 4 starts, and 52 career tackles with one career sack.