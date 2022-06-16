On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Igor of DolfansNYC to talk about the 2022 Metlife Takeover. We get you ready for this year’s event, get you all of the pricing information, what you can expect from this year’s event, and let you know about the various packages you can buy and what each package includes. We talk about the history of the event and how it has grown over the years to what it is today. Igor also shares his thoughts Zach Thomas not being in the hall of fame and on the upcoming 2022 Dolphins season. He also talks about the numerous moves the Dolphins made from Tyreek Hill to Terron Armstead this offseason and Mike McDaniel. We close out the show opening up the mailbag and reading listener questions. We talk Mike Gesicki, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Brian Flores, and Christian Wilkins. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



