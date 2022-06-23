On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by former Miami Dolphins Special Teams coach Mike Westhoff. Mike talks about his new book Figure It Out: My Thirty-Two Year Journey While Revolutionizing Pro Football Special Teams. Mike also talks about his time with the Miami Dolphins, and in the NFL with the Colts, Jets, and Saints. Mike talks about coaching with Don Shula and Jimmy Johson as well and was there truly a rift between Jimmy Johnson and Dan Marino. Mike also shares his thoughts on what Dolphins teams he thought had a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl during his time in South Florida. Also, Mike talks about the day he spent in South Florida recently at a Dolphins’ OTA session and what he thought and what are his thoughts on the upcoming 2022. season, Tua, and Mike McDaniel. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.(the audio for Mr. Westhoff is a little choppy at the beginning but clears up a few minutes in)



