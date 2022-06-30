On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Miami Dolphins Super-Fan Dolphreaky! We get her thoughts on all of the Miami Dolphins’ offseason moves and what her expectations are for the Dolphins in 2022. We talk about the career and life of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Marlin Briscoe who passed away earlier this week. Also, we open up the listener mailbag and answer your questions regarding Tua, who is the Dolphins’ biggest rival, should the Dolphins have invested more assets on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, the Dolphins teams of the past that came up short, the best podcast guests we have interviewed, how we book guests, and some dating advice from Dolphreaky. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



