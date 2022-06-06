On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo as he breaks down all of the big stories of the week in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike talks about the fallout from Tua’s comments the other day at his media session when he mentioned the “Twitter Warriors” who talk about his play and criticize him. Was Tua right to say it? Was he wrong to bring that up, and what is the fallout from that comment? Mike also talks about Connor Williams looking more and more likely to be the Dolphins’ starting center this year and what that means for the Fins’ offensive line. Mike also talks about Deshaun Watson’s lawyer talking about the Dolphins’ involvement in the Watson trade talks from last November and how his comments conflict with what Chris Grier said. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.