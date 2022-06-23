On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by 305 Sports Babe (Ashley) to talk about all things Miami Dolphins. The crew talks about the 2nd episode of the Tyreek Hill Podcast and asks if this is a healthy podcast or is it more trouble than it’s worth for Tyreek and the Dolphins organization? We also talk about expectations for the Dolphins this upcoming 2022 season and ask the question if Miami needs to win a playoff game this upcoming year to have a successful season. They also talk about the Dolphins’ running back room this year and who may or may not see a lot of playing time, why Miami struggles so much vs the Buffalo Bills and is Xavien Howard on track to have a Hall of Fame career. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



