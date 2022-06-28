On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio. They talk about the expectations for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 season, Tua, the Tyreek Hill acquisition, and his podcast he now has, plus all of the skill position players Miami has added this offseason. They also go around the AFC East and Zig shares his thoughts on if the Buffalo Bills can live up to the hype and where do they rank inside a very challenging AFC. Also, have the Patriots gotten worse since last season, and where the Jets are with their rebuild? Plus, Mike and Zig share their sleeper teams and overrated teams heading into the 2022 season. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



