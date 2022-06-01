Notice: Array to string conversion in /home/707456.cloudwaysapps.com/ravjbdcdcr/public_html/wp-content/plugins/pickup-embed/includes/class-pickup-embed.php on line 642
Adam Schefter, Matt Hasselbeck, and Booger McFarland debate if the Dolphins’ offense is overrated heading into 2022.
My opinion. I am hoping Tua breaks through and shows his critics he is better than what they say about him. Though, if the season starts off bad for him, I would not hesitate to put in Teddy Bridgewater or the QB they drafted in the 7th round to replace him. I am rooting for Tua but he is on a short leash for me. If the season starts off bad, I would replace him.