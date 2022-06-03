Pat McAfee on his radio show talks about Tua commenting on the “Twitter Warriors” who criticize him and his arm strength and the Dolphins’ social media team who are putting out videos of his throws.
Pat McAfee on his radio show talks about Tua commenting on the “Twitter Warriors” who criticize him and his arm strength and the Dolphins’ social media team who are putting out videos of his throws.
Tua needs to focus on making himself better and learning how to become a true PROFESSIONAL on this team. A true leader will not comment on idiots questioning his arm strength. A true leader will focus on his team and fight to win for his teammates.