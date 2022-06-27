In part one, Miami was predicted to go 6-3 from weeks one to nine in 2022.

So how will they do down the stretch in 2022? We have seen the team perform excellently down the stretch in the past two seasons.

In 2021, Miami won eight of their last nine games. In 2020, they won five of their previous eight, also going 5-4 down the stretch in 2019.

Miami has its toughest games on paper in the second half of the season, with four playoff teams in their final six. In what will be a competitive AFC, can Miami beat their conference competitors and make the postseason?

Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns

No one knows who the starting quarterback will be when the two teams meet in week 10. It is unclear if Deshaun Watson will be allowed to play at this point of the season, but all signs lean towards him not doing so. Baker Mayfield also seems to have played his last snap as a Brown.

Unless an emergency signing is made, it is likely to be former Dolphin Jacoby Brissett who will start for Cleveland in this game, and this will be the difference.

We all saw Brissett flatter to deceive when he started for the Dolphins in 2021. Despite stud defensive end Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb, the uncertainty surrounding the franchise will still be in play in 2022, as shown by the money Watson gets in his first year compared to the rest of his mammoth contract.

Prediction: Miami 21-10

Miami record: 7-3

Week 12: vs. Houston Texans

This is simple. Miami has an exciting offense and a brilliant defense. Houston has neither. It is hard not to see the Texans be in the top three draft picks in 2022.

Davis Mills did well in 2021, although the lack of wins and Derek Stingley Jr is a great draft selection. Brandin Cooks is one of the more underrated wide receivers out there. However, there is too much of a mismatch here for it to be anything other than a Dolphins win.

Prediction: Miami 28-14

Miami record: 8-3

Week 13: @ San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season, and they are a team to fear despite the uncertainty over who will start as their quarterback.

With Mike McDaniel on the other sideline as the Dolphins head coach, no one will know how to play against a Shanahan offense better than him.

Miami beat the 49ers convincingly the last time the two teams met in 2010. However, the team had injury after injury that season, and if everyone was healthy, then the Dolphins could suffer a loss on the road. Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner. Up against them for the Dolphins are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland. This is a straight offensive shootout, with defensive stars on both sides to prevent it from being a high-scoring game.

The 49ers were 3rd in 2021 for total yards allowed per game (310), whereas Miami was 15th (337.5). San Francisco was also sixth for passing yards allowed (3,510), and their run defense was seventh (1,760). Meanwhile, Miami’s pass defense was 16th (3,871), and their run defense was 14th (1,867). As good as both offenses are, the 49ers’ defense may see them snatch victory.

Prediction: San Francisco 27-23

Miami record: 8-4

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers

This is another battle of the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career has been far from solid. He was taken fifth overall, one spot ahead of Justin Herbert, who the Chargers picked.

Herbert has thrown for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions in his first two NFL seasons.

This means he has the most touchdown passes through his first two seasons than any other quarterback in league history. No one has thrown for more completions (839) or passing yards in their first two NFL seasons, and he already has the single-season record for the franchise for touchdowns, passing yards, and completions (443).

This one could get crazy. Herbert will be determined to show the Miami front office why they made a mistake in picking Tua over him. Tua will also be determined to show why he was the right pick. Both teams have explosive and fast offensive weapons that will excite the crowd watching at the Sofi Stadium. Herbert will have the last laugh.

Prediction: Chargers 31-28

Miami record: 8-5

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

There are fewer tougher stadiums to play than Orchard Park against this Bills team. Miami will be dealt another loss in a cold, bitter December after games on the road in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Prediction: Bills 27-17

Miami record: 8-6

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

Miami meets the Packers in an exciting Christmas Day clash, the first of three games that day.

Up against the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, Miami will need their secondary to be at their best. But this is Rodgers.

Miami may be able to slow him down, but they cannot stop him all game. Even with a weaker receiver room, Aaron Jones may be Green Bay’s weapon to deny the Dolphins.

Prediction: Packers 17-14

Miami record: 8-7

Week 17: @ New England Patriots

Before meeting in December 2019, New England had not lost at home to the Dolphins since the 2008 campaign. However, Miami has won two of the last three at the Gillette Stadium, and they should expect to keep this run going in the 2022 season.

Prediction: Miami 23-10

Miami record: 9-7

Week 18: vs. New York Jets

Expect a routine victory. It is unknown at this stage what the overall record will mean for their playoff hopes, but what is certain is that the Dolphins will cruise to victory in this game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Prediction: Miami 27-3

Miami record: 10-7