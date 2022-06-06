

Peter King of NBC Sports is reporting that he expects Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will push for a Dolphins game to be played in Brazil or Spain as early as 2024. No word if this would be Miami giving up a home game, but one would expect it to be if Mr. Ross is pushing for this.

In December of 2021 the NFL gave organizations international marketing rights in dedicated countries. Miami has international marketing rights in Brazil, Spain, and the United Kingdom. So it does make sense Miami would want to play a game in front of those fans.