Rich Eisen ponders a scenario proposed by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio where Lamar Jackson eventually signs that big long-term contract…with the Miami Dolphins? And Rich addresses the back and forth that he had with our website DolphinsTalk.com over the weekend where I claimed Rich went “FULL WRESTLING HEEL” and has turned on Tua after praising Tua last week.

Full wrestling heel?! — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) June 4, 2022

Mike of DolphinsTalk.com addressed the matter of Rich Eisen’s Heel Turn on Sunday Night’s Podcast. Listen Below