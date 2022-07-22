In less than two months, the NFL kicks off, which means that all major sportsbooks have already released their futures odds. In addition to Super Bowl winner odds and individual season player awards, bettors can find several complementary options, such as the win total.

The Miami Dolphins are a team to keep an eye on in the upcoming NFL season. After posting a respectable 9-8 record in 2021, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores and hired Mike McDaniel, on top of making some significant moves in free agency.

The Phins hope these new pieces can help them take the next step and end their five-year playoff drought.

Here’s a closer look at sportsbooks’ projected win totals for the Dolphins for the 2022 season and other futures bets you can make.

Dolphins Win Total Lines for the 2022 Season

FanDuel, the rated top legal sportsbook in the U.S., has the Dolphins’ win total for the upcoming season at 8.5. Considering the odds favor the over (-135), they’re giving them a good chance of repeating last year’s success. Under bets are plus money at +115.

The Vikings, who had just one win fewer than the Dolphins (8-9), are also at an 8.5 win total line, with the odds heavily skewed towards the ‘over.’ The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two of the leading favorites to win the Super Bowl, are both at 11.5.

Dolphins Odds to Make the Playoffs

FanDuel also has the Dolphins at +140 to make the playoffs, which sounds like a reasonable bet, given that they barely missed it last year.

They can make the playoffs by winning the AFC East Division or by capturing one of the three wild card slots. Wild cards are awarded to non-division winners with the best records in their respective conferences.

Dolphins Odds to Win the AFC East

The Dolphins are the fourth odds-on favorite to win the AFC East conference, according to FanDuel and most every other NFL betting site. They’re neck and neck with the Cleveland Browns, who are listed at +2000.

The Patriots are right behind at +2200, followed by the Raiders at +2500, the Steelers at +3700, the Jaguars at +4000, and the Jets at +8500. The Houston Texans have the lowest chance to win the conference at +8500.

The top six favorites to win the AFC East heading into the 2022–23 NFL season include the Bills at +350, the Chiefs at +500, the Chargers at +850, the Broncos at +850, the Ravens at +950, and the Bengals at +1100.

Dolphins Odds to Win the Super Bowl

When it comes to Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel, the Buffalo Bills hold the lead at +650. Tom Brady-led Buccaneers are a close second at +750, while the Chiefs are the third odds-on favorite to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy at +950. The Rams at +1100 and the Packers at +1200 round out the top five favorites group.

The Dolphins are in the middle of the pack at +4000. They have the same odds as the Raiders, Patriots, Vikings, and Saints.

Tua’s Odds to Win MVP

With two professional seasons under his belt, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. His NFL career hasn’t been anywhere as successful as his college one.

As a sophomore, Tua had a respectable season despite recovering from major hip surgery, giving the Dolphins hope to believe he can still be the elite QB they thought they were drafting.

He’s made an excellent pair with Jaylen Waddle, with whom he had a strong connection during their collegiate days at Alabama. They might have a chance to cause some damage if they can build on their chemistry, and Waddle continues to raise his game.

The rest of the team would have to contribute, too. Most notably, Tyreek Hill would have to be the same impact player on the Chiefs.

Making the playoffs would certainly help Tua’s MVP bid. His odds of winning the MVP are currently +6000 at FanDuel, level with Deshaun Watson. Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields, Carson Wentz, and Daniel Jones are right behind at +7500.