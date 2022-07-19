The Dolphins are currently in somewhat of a transitionary period. In the 2021 season, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record and third place in the AFC East, not bad but not great either. In a move that surprised many fans, the Dolphins owner removed general manager Brian Flores in January, bringing in Mike McDaniel to replace him.

In an effort to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins organization have done an outstanding job assembling a coaching staff and roster that looks stronger than last year. Stephen Ross took a gamble on replacing Brian Flores, but whether it pays off or not remains to be seen.

However, despite being in a transition period, the team is more than capable of surprising people, and it’s possible that they’re being overlooked. This squad stands a solid chance of being an improvement over what they had last year. Right now, the team’s rookies are expected to arrive at the training facility soon, and veterans will follow a week later as the Miami Dolphins get ready for the opening of their preseason training camp.

How the Dolphins Can Surprise Fans in 2022

A change in general manager, as well as an updated roster, has the potential to change the fortune of the Dolphins, who haven’t won a game in the playoffs since 2000. In the 2021 season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s limitations as a passer were exposed somewhat, finishing a second season in a row with a higher turnover-worthy rate than his big-time throw rate.

Tua is no doubt a quality player, but he has his drawbacks and wasn’t helped by the lack of space creators in the team. His only outlet was Jaylen Waddle, who had a great season but couldn’t carry the team on his back. With the addition of new talent to create a better offensive line plus an offensive-minded coach, Tua will have more targets to aim at, and Waddle will be able to find more space.

Pre-draft trade Tyreek Hill is likely to be the biggest impact for the Dolphins in the 2022 season. The wide receiver has been the league leader for receiving receptions, yards, and touchdowns since 2017 and is an asset for any offensive line in the NFL. For the Dolphins, he’ll add an extra dimension to their offense and will help both Tua and Waddle shine.

Defensively, the Dolphins are showing promise too. Offense is always exciting to watch, but the teams that make the playoffs have consistently strong defensive lines. The emergence of rookie Jevon Holland propelled Miami’s superb secondary to new heights.

In 2021, Holland was second on the roster in defensive grade (84.7), and he also received the highest coverage grade of the entire Dolphins defense (87.7). His growth and the inevitable comeback season from freshly re-signed CB1 Xavien Howard will build the groundwork for a Miami defense with top-10 potential.

What to Expect from the Dolphins in 2022

While a lot of fans are cautious about the chances of the team, there’s a lot to be excited about too. The talent is there to make a push for the playoffs. It all depends on key players staying injury-free and how well McDaniel and his coaching team perform. This is McDaniel’s first stint as head coach, although he spent four years at the San Francisco 49ers as run game coordinator and offensive coordinator. He’ll likely bring an offensive-minded approach to the team, which should work well with the new recruits.