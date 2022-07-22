The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the PUP List days before veterans will be reporting to training camp. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network Byron missed all of the teams offseason workouts due to having some clean up surgery on his Achilles.

There is no word at this time how long Byron will be held out of training camp and be on the PUP List.

