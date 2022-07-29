Reports from people on site today at Miami Dolphins training camp are that Miami Dolphins backup center Michael Deiter was seen in a walking boot. Deiter did miss nine games in 2021 and is the backup center currently entering this season, with Connor Williams penciled in as the starting center. If this injury to Deiter is serious and will keep him out for an extended period of time one would think Miami would be in the market to add another center to this roster in the upcoming days and weeks.

Media portion of Dolphins practice just ended. Michael Deiter, who missed 9 games with foot injury last year, in walking boot, so backup center potentially a concern. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 29, 2022

