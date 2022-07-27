Jason McCourty joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL. McCourty confirms his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. McCourty talks Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill was quoted saying Tua’s “fundamentals are on point” and the Dolphins’ outlook this season. Staying in the AFC East Jason McCourty gives his opinion on the New England Patriots opting to forgo naming an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator. Finally, McCourty gives his take the wrinkle in Kyler Murray’s contract.