Most expected high-priced Free Agent Connor Williams to play guard for the Miami Dolphins and pair with Terron Armstead to protect Tua Tagovailoa on his left side. But, the move of Williams to the center position was a surprise. Curtis goes over the logistics and X’s and O’s for the Phins offense line and why Williams had to move to center and how it might be the best move for this Mike McDaniel and his new staff.