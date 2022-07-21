Madman Mike & Robby T with another offseason filler episode before training camp. Mike pulls out some major stats to prove that Miami Dolphins QB Tua was a better passer than Ravens Lamar Jackson in 2021. IS Lamar as good as national media portrays him to be? Chargers Justin Herbert has some nice numbers, but Rob & Mike explain why he is NOT a Top 3 QB.
Related Posts
VIDEO: Sunday’s Dolphins Practice Recap
July 29, 2019
DT Daily 8/31: Kiko, Clowney, Two Trades, & Roster Cuts
August 31, 2019
Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Fall to the Broncos 20-13
November 22, 2020
The Dolphins Finally Have Depth!
May 19, 2021