Madman Mike & Robby T with another offseason filler episode before training camp. Mike pulls out some major stats to prove that Miami Dolphins QB Tua was a better passer than Ravens Lamar Jackson in 2021. IS Lamar as good as national media portrays him to be? Chargers Justin Herbert has some nice numbers, but Rob & Mike explain why he is NOT a Top 3 QB.

Which new HC will have the most wins in '22? - Powered By PickUp