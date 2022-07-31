Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins held their first training camp practice, where fans were allowed in attendance. Every ticket was accounted for, the practice was sold out, and the fans were not disappointed with what they saw on the field. The day’s highlight was Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hitting Tyreek Hill on a deep pass of 65 yards in stride for a touchdown. The fans in attendance erupted in cheers; if you haven’t seen the play watch the video clip below.

Tua to Tyreek Hill for a 65-yard touchdown at the @MiamiDolphins training camp just now. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/cQ0I9zf0mq — Miami Sports (@SportsInMiami) July 30, 2022

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was asked about having fans in attendance today and the energy at the practice. Mike said, “It’s awesome. The fans are awesome. It’s great. I said to (General Manager) Chris Grier when I was walking out here, I was like, ‘I want them excited in January.’ So it’s cool to have them out here in July. I think everybody’s fans are excited in July, so we have to keep working and keep putting our head down and get to work, because everybody is excited right now, everybody is optimistic. We have to go out and perform, keep them excited and give them something to cheer about, which it’s been a while since we’ve given them that.”

Two veteran players who haven’t been on the practice field yet through the first week of camp are Adam Butler and Michael Deiter. When Mike McDaniel was asked about this and to provide an update on their status he said, “Adam Butler – both the guys are kind of TBD. Adam Butler is dealing with a slight injury that he’s trying to work through and Deiter just had a little foot deal. It was the first or second day of practice, I can’t remember. Both guys were kind of waiting through the weekend to get a little more information on, so I don’t totally know what that’s going to look like moving forward, but we’ll handle it whatever way we need to once we get a little bit more information.”

New Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel was asked about the camaraderie in the running back room. Sony said, “The camaraderie has been good. Guys love to compete, guys are out here working their tails off trying to earn spots. That’s what it’s all about. Nothing is given, everything is earned and you get what you earn out here.”

ESPN had wall-to-wall coverage of all of the NFL training camps on Saturday and spent a segment talking about the upcoming season for the Dolphins. They also had an excellent discussion on Tua and expectations for him this season. Check it out below.

ESPN segment from Dolphins camp and a good discussion about Tua pic.twitter.com/9NBeKVh34a — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 30, 2022

Emmanuel Ogbah on how many guys on the team can do a backflip: “I used to be able to do a backflip. I don’t know if I could do it anymore. (laughter) But I don’t know. I’ve just seen Tyreek so far. Christian (Wilkins) probably could do it, so I’ll say that.”

