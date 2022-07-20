On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom and Dante have Part 1 of their 2022 Miami Dolphins training camp preview as they break down both sides of the ball. They look at the deep wide receiver and running back room the Dolphins have this year, and who may be the odd man out when they get the roster down to 53. They also talk about how the Dolphins will utilize a fullback this year. They also look at the shuffling on the offensive line and how much better is the offensive line this year compared to last. Plus, Tom and Dante look at the Dolphins’ tight end room and how Mike Gesicki will be used this season. And yes, they look at the quarterback position and what is in store for Tua this upcoming season as well. On defense they look at the couple of new additions that have been added and if we expect to see any changes on defense this year. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.