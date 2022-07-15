On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by author Marshall Jon Fisher who has written a new book titled “SEVENTEEN AND OH: Miami, 1972, and the NFL’s Only Perfect Season.” We talk about his inspiration for the book, about the impact the Dolphins’ of the early ’70s had in not only South Florida but in the state of Floria being the first professional team in the state, as well as why this team has some detractors and people who think they aren’t the best team in NFL history. We also talk about Don Shula and his impact on the team and South Florida as well as how he found a bunch of guys who other teams threw away or went undrafted and put together this team. We also discuss what is truly behind the players popping the champagne when the final team loses each year. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



