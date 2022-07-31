On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Jeff Kerr who covers the NFL for CBS Sports. They talk about the outlook for the upcoming 2022 season in regards to the Miami Dolphins. Jeff shares his thoughts Tua Tagovailoa and the expectations for him this season as well as what the addition of Tyreek Hill means for this Dolphins organization off the field and on the field. Jeff also gives us his thoughts on the Miami offensive line and if they have done enough this past offseason in improving it, plus we talk about Mike McDaniel, Miami’s defense, Xavien Howard, talk about whether Miami is a playoff team in 2022, and we get his thoughts on the rest of the AFC East. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

