On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins Punter Thomas Morstead. Thomas talks about PERCH fitness tracking and explains what PERCH is and how it has helped in his training. They also talk about the 2009 Draft Class that saw a couple of punters selected that year. Not only was Thomas drafted but fellow punter Pat McAfee was also a part of that class and Thomas talks about what Pat has done in his post-punting career. Thomas shares thoughts about his time in New Orleans and what it was like playing for legendary special teams coach Mike Westhoff. And the guys also talk about the upcoming Miami Dolphins season, the weapons the Dolphins have on offense, and what led to Thomas signing with the Dolphins this past offseason. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.