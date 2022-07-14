On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie of The Fish Tank to talk all things Miami Dolphins. They talk about Tyreek Hill and the other Dolphins’ offseason additions to improve the roster, what expectations for Tua and the offense are this season, the Dolphins’ offensive line, and what it may look like, and if Miami ignored the defense this offseason. They also talk about the fast-approaching deadline to sign Mike Geskicki to a long-term contract, Hank Goldberg passing away, Jayson Taylor’s changing role covering Dolphins games this upcoming season, and Mark Clayton and Bob Kuechenberg on the Seniors list to be considered to make the pro football hall of fame in 2023. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



