Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN Get Up said Tua’s stock is on the rise entering the 2022 season. Dan Orlovsky also jumps in and heaps a ton of praise on the Dolphins and Ryan Clark says he believes the Dolphins are the 2nd best team in the AFC East and could win a playoff game.
Related Posts
Tua & Dolphins Offensive Line & More Grier Mismanagement
November 28, 2021
Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard to WR Coach
March 10, 2020
2022 Miami Dolphins Draft Grades
May 2, 2022
Week 4 Recap: Ricky Williams on The NEW Celebrity Apprentice
January 24, 2017