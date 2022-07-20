Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN Get Up said Tua’s stock is on the rise entering the 2022 season. Dan Orlovsky also jumps in and heaps a ton of praise on the Dolphins and Ryan Clark says he believes the Dolphins are the 2nd best team in the AFC East and could win a playoff game.

