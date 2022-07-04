Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that former Miami Dolphins radio analyst Hank Goldberg passed away today (on his birthday) at the age of 82 in Las Vegas. The cause of death was from compilations from years-long battle with chronic kidney disease. Goldberg moved to Las Vegas in 2018 and had been doing handicapping work for CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine.com.

Goldberg was the Miami Dolphins’ radio color analyst from 1978 to 1992 working alongside play-by-play man Rick Weaver. He also worked as a sports anchor at WTVJ in South Florida from 1983 to 1992. He hosted a sports talk radio show at WQAM from 1993 to 2009 and in 1993 he began working for ESPN covering the NFL (with the Miami Dolphins as his beat) as well as being their go-to guy for horse racing handicapping.

Goldberg said he learned the ins and outs of sports handicapping from Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. Goldberg used to ghostwrite Snyder’s syndicated column, which ran in more than 100 newspapers at its peak.

Everyone at DolphinsTalk.com sends their thoughts and prayers to the Goldberg family.